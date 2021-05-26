COVID-19: Austria bans flight from Britain

Austria is restricting travel from Britain amid concern about a variant of the coronavirus found spreading there.

Starting immediately, the Alpine nation's health ministry says only Austrians or residents of Austria will be allowed to enter the country from Britain. Starting June 1, all flights from the UK will be banned from landing in Austria.

Britain has been added to Austria's list of "virus variant countries," along with Brazil, India and South Africa.

The variant currently spreading in Britain was first detected in India. On Friday, Germany announced it was restricting travel from Britain because of the same variant.

