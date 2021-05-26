COVID-19: Austria bans flight from Britain
Austria is restricting travel from Britain amid concern about a variant of the coronavirus found spreading there.Starting immediately, the Alpine nations health ministry says only Austrians or residents of Austria will be allowed to enter the country from Britain.
- Country:
- Austria
Austria is restricting travel from Britain amid concern about a variant of the coronavirus found spreading there.
Starting immediately, the Alpine nation's health ministry says only Austrians or residents of Austria will be allowed to enter the country from Britain. Starting June 1, all flights from the UK will be banned from landing in Austria.
Britain has been added to Austria's list of "virus variant countries," along with Brazil, India and South Africa.
The variant currently spreading in Britain was first detected in India. On Friday, Germany announced it was restricting travel from Britain because of the same variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Germany
- South Africa
- Austria
- Alpine
- Brazil
- health ministry
- India
- Austrians
ALSO READ
Brazil health agency calls for halt to AstraZeneca vaccine for pregnant women
Austria snubs EU plea to accept Lampedusa migrants
Illegal gold miners fire on Yanomami indigenous community in Brazil
Gold miners fire on Yanomami indigenous community in Brazil
Brazil states halt vaccination of pregnant women after Rio death