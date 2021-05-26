Left Menu

Canada slams 'outrageous' Belarus behavior; Minsk says its Canada embassy to shut

Canada on Tuesday strongly condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said it was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions. "The behavior of the Belarus regime is outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable ... "Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options," said Trudeau.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 01:55 IST
Canada on Tuesday strongly condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said it was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions.

"The behavior of the Belarus regime is outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable ... we also condemn this kind of dangerous interference in civil aviation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. Separately, the Belarus embassy in Ottawa said it would shut down on Sept. 1, 2021, after 24 years of operating.

"This decision was made on the basis of an analysis of the practical impact (on) current bilateral contacts," acting ambassador Evgeny Russak said by email. Minsk wished to optimize its diplomatic presence, he said, but did not give details. Relations between the two nations are limited. Canada's bilateral trade with Belarus was worth just C$38.5 million ($31.9 million) in 2020, according to Canada's foreign ministry.

Airlines re-routed flights to avoid Belarus's airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe, as international outrage mounted over the arrest of 26-year-old Roman Protasevich. A Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich on Sunday and forced it to land. "Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options," said Trudeau. Last year, following a disputed presidential election in August, Canada slapped sanctions on 55 officials in Belarus.

Canada supports "action through all available international institutions", including NATO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, Trudeau said. ($1=1.2067 Canadian dollars)

