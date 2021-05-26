Mexico airline Volaris says to maintain current services after FAA downgrade

Mexican airline Volaris said on Tuesday it will maintain the services it currently offers after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating.

Volaris said in a statement the FAA's ruling does not stop the company from expanding its fleet for markets in Mexico and Central America, though new services and routes would not be added.

