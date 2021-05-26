Left Menu

Airline Volaris sees quick recovery of Mexico's air safety rating

Asked whether he thought Mexico could recover its top category rating within six months, he said: "I would hope it would be less than that" and argued the country was in a better position than when it suffered a downgrade in 2010. On that occasion the downgrade lasted about four months. Volaris was sticking to its second quarter operating forecast in spite of the downgrade, Beltranena said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 05:05 IST
Airline Volaris sees quick recovery of Mexico's air safety rating

Mexico should be able to recover its U.S. category 1 air safety rating in less than six months following a downgrade by the Federal Aviation Administration, the chief executive of Mexican airline Volaris said on Tuesday.

Enrique Beltranena, CEO of Volaris, Mexico's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, told Reuters in an interview he believed the country had already begun making improvements to its safety oversight before Tuesday's downgrade was formally announced. Asked whether he thought Mexico could recover its top category rating within six months, he said: "I would hope it would be less than that" and argued the country was in a better position than when it suffered a downgrade in 2010.

On that occasion the downgrade lasted about four months. "I would expect it to be a much faster process, much more effective," he said.

While the downgrade was not helpful, Volaris's business would be virtually unaffected, and it would add more flights in Mexico and Central America in the coming months, even as the decision put the brakes on U.S. expansion, he said. Volaris was sticking to its second quarter operating forecast in spite of the downgrade, Beltranena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021