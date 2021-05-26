Left Menu

Canada slams 'outrageous' Belarus behavior, Minsk says its Canada embassy to shut

Canada also advised Canadian airlines and aircraft "to avoid operating at any altitude within Belarusian airspace due to serious safety and security concerns posed to civil aviation operations," according to a joint statement from Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. Relations between the two nations are limited.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 05:13 IST
Canada slams 'outrageous' Belarus behavior, Minsk says its Canada embassy to shut

Canada on Tuesday condemned Belarus for forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist and said it was examining whether to tighten existing sanctions.

"The behavior of the Belarus regime is outrageous, illegal, and completely unacceptable ... we also condemn this kind of dangerous interference in civil aviation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. Separately, the Belarus Embassy in Ottawa said it would shut down on Sept. 1, after 24 years of operation.

"This decision was made on the basis of an analysis of the practical impact (on) current bilateral contacts," acting Ambassador Evgeny Russak said by email. Canada also advised Canadian airlines and aircraft "to avoid operating at any altitude within Belarusian airspace due to serious safety and security concerns posed to civil aviation operations," according to a joint statement from Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

Relations between the two nations are limited. Canada's bilateral trade with Belarus was worth just C$38.5 million ($31.9 million) in 2020, according to Canada's foreign ministry. Airlines rerouted flights to avoid Belarus' airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe, as international outrage mounted over the arrest of 26-year-old Roman Protasevich. A Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich on Sunday and forced it to land.

The statement by Garneau and Alghabra condemned the arrest of Protasevich and called it "a blatant attack on media freedom with serious implications on the rights of freedom of expression." "Canada has existing sanctions in place against Belarus and will be examining further options," said Trudeau.

Ottawa slapped sanctions on 55 officials in Belarus following a disputed presidential election in August in the former Soviet republic. Canada supports "action through all available international institutions," including NATO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, Trudeau said. ($1=1.2067 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021