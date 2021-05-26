Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 26

26-05-2021
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK's Sunak to propose powers to block London listings on security grounds https://on.ft.com/3bReqya - Amazon sued by Washington DC over pricing for merchants https://on.ft.com/3fLdZqn

- Morgan Stanley's prime brokerage head steps down https://on.ft.com/3hSI8XB - Erdogan fires deputy governor of Turkey's central bank https://on.ft.com/34iVEM4

Overview - UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is to set out plans to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange on national security grounds as government concerns mount about "dirty money" in British financial markets.

- Washington DC has sued Amazon for allegedly violating the district's competition laws by illegally tying merchants to restrictive selling rules. - Morgan Stanley's global head of prime brokerage, Ed Keller, is leaving his role, the bank said in a memo to staff.

- Turkey's president has fired one of the deputy governors at the country's central bank, the third senior official to be dismissed in two months in a series of interventions at the nominally independent institution that has unnerved investors. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

