New Zealand dollar rises 0.5% after RBNZ policy statement

New Zealand's dollar rose 0.5% to as high as $0.7269 after the central bank left its accommodative monetary policy settings in place on Wednesday, as expected by economists.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said its will maintain stimulus until it is confident that inflation and employment targets are achieved.

