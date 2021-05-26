Left Menu

Koo raises USD 30 million Series B investment led by Tiger Global

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:19 IST
Koo raises USD 30 million Series B investment led by Tiger Global
  • Country:
  • India

Koo, India's very own microblogging app, has raised USD 30 million in Series B funding.

Tiger Global has led the investment round with existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participating in the round, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors, it said.

Koo, positioned as a ''microblogging site for opinions voiced in Indian languages'', said it has garnered nearly six million downloads in just a year of operations with an ''impressive'' community posting content every day.

Koo was founded by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder of ''Taxi For Sure'' and Mayank Bidawatka who previously founded companies like Media Ant and Goodbox.

Radhakrishna said: ''We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world's largest social media platforms in the next few years.

Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon.

Tiger Global is the right partner to have on board to realise this dream.'' The fresh round of funding would be utilised mainly to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

No major impact of pandemic on client deliverables: Infosys

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021