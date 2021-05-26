Koo raises USD 30 million Series B investment led by Tiger Global

Koo, India's very own microblogging app, has raised USD 30 million in Series B funding.

Tiger Global has led the investment round with existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participating in the round, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors, it said.

Koo, positioned as a ''microblogging site for opinions voiced in Indian languages'', said it has garnered nearly six million downloads in just a year of operations with an ''impressive'' community posting content every day.

Koo was founded by serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna, founder of ''Taxi For Sure'' and Mayank Bidawatka who previously founded companies like Media Ant and Goodbox.

Radhakrishna said: ''We have aggressive plans to grow into one of the world's largest social media platforms in the next few years.

Every Indian is cheering for us to get there soon.

Tiger Global is the right partner to have on board to realise this dream.'' The fresh round of funding would be utilised mainly to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo, the statement added.

