Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India announces carbon-neutral program

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India on Wednesday announced a comprehensive program to achieve carbon-neutrality targets in its own operations by 2030.

The company will also continue to mobilise resources to safeguard employees and aid India’s COVID-19 relief efforts, a company statement said.

The carbon-neutral program is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of its own operations and in the products that it delivers.

The goal of the program is aligned with India’s Mission Innovation and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7 -- to increase access to affordable and clean energy, a company statement said.

The company expects to achieve its carbon-neutral target of 100 per cent fossil-free electricity by the close of FY22.

It is also electrifying its operations to deliver further efficiencies over the coming years. Additional 2030 targets include a 50 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions along the value chain and the introduction of greenhouse gas-free technology solutions.

Two more targets relate to a 50 per cent reduction in waste generation and cutting freshwater usage by 25 per cent, progressively through the next ten years.

''We see ourselves as a key enabler of a sustainable energy future and are playing our part in the fight against global warming,'' said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India in the statement.

By adopting a more systemic approach to business development, it expects to reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of the environment and society.

''To get closer toward a carbon-neutral future, means that we have to start by strengthening our own environmental, social and governance practices.

''Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and we are working on electrified, reliable, and decarbonized operations and products. With solutions such as our revolutionary electric-bus fast-charging technology, we remain at the forefront of enabling the clean energy transition,'' he added.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers.

