Asian shares advance as investors await US growth data

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.

Advertisement

Overnight, Wall Street's S&P 500 index slipped 0.2per cent, giving up some of the previous day's 1per cent gain.

Investors worry stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus. They have been reassured by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that they see no need yet to change course.

“Inflationistas look like they might be ready to throw in the towel,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

Investors also have been encouraged by stronger U.S. corporate profits and consumer spending. That has kept the U.S. stock market near record highs and boosted optimism in global markets.

Data due out Thursday are expected to show the biggest global economy accelerated in the first three months of this year after expanding at an annual rate of 4.3per cent in 2020's final quarter. Economists expect a huge rebound this year following the deepest slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5per cent to 3,599.07 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.2per cent to 28,604.47. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.9per cent to 29,162.48.

The Kospi in Seoul was unchanged at 3,171.67 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.1per cent to 7,122.40. New Zealand declined, while markets in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia were closed for holidays.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 4,188.13 after spending much of Tuesday wavering between gains and losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2per cent to 34,312.46. The Nasdaq fell less than 0.1per cent to 13,657.17.

Financial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline.

Moderna rose 3.1per cent after the drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine was found to be effective in children aged 12 to 15.

Technology and communication stocks gained. So did big retailers, cruise lines and other companies that rely on consumer spending.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 6 cents to USD66.01 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 2 cents on Tuesday to USD66.07 per barrel. Brent crude, the basis for international prices, was oil for July delivery rose 19 cents to USD68.65 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 108.72 Japanese yen from 108.79 yen. The euro rose to USD1.2255 from USD1.2213.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)