AI-driven financial research platform Sentieo raises Rs 146 crore in series B

Financial and corporate research platform provider Sentieo has raised 20 million dollars (about Rs 146 crore) in a series B round of funding led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:13 IST
The startup has over 1,000 clients including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations.. Image Credit: ANI
More than 1,000 clients around the globe including Schroders, Magellan Asset Management and Roivant Sciences rely on Sentieo to deliver the insights, speed and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions. With the new round of funding, Sentieo said it is well positioned to expand its market leadership and transform how financial and corporate research is done.

David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo, said: "We see a huge opportunity to replace hard-to-use and expensive point solutions that slow down the journey to uncover competitive insights. We are excited to accelerate the transformation of investment research process." The startup employs 175 people, with more than 120 (two-thirds) in its New Delhi office. It expects to double its footprint in the country as all divisions continue to ramp up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

