AI-driven financial research platform Sentieo raises Rs 146 crore in series B

Financial and corporate research platform provider Sentieo has raised 20 million dollars (about Rs 146 crore) in a series B round of funding led by Ten Coves Capital with participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. Ned May, a founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo's board of directors. With this latest funding, Sentieo has now secured 62 million dollars (about Rs 452 crore) in total capital.

More than 1,000 clients around the globe including Schroders, Magellan Asset Management and Roivant Sciences rely on Sentieo to deliver the insights, speed and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions. With the new round of funding, Sentieo said it is well positioned to expand its market leadership and transform how financial and corporate research is done.

David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo, said: "We see a huge opportunity to replace hard-to-use and expensive point solutions that slow down the journey to uncover competitive insights. We are excited to accelerate the transformation of investment research process." The startup employs 175 people, with more than 120 (two-thirds) in its New Delhi office. It expects to double its footprint in the country as all divisions continue to ramp up. (ANI)

