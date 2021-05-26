Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: Six flights cancelled at Mumbai Airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:24 IST
Cyclone Yaas: Six flights cancelled at Mumbai Airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday said as many as six flights, including three departures, have been cancelled in view of cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal.

The flights to other regions, however, continue to operate as per schedule, CSMIA said a statement.

In light of the developments around Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, the airport witnessed cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, CSMIA said.

Approximately six flights, three arrivals and departures each, have been cancelled so far, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021