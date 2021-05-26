Left Menu

Strong earnings, Vectura boost British midcaps

London's FTSE 250 index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by Marks & Spencer and Softcat Plc following positive earnings updates, while Vectura Group topped the mid-cap index after agreeing a takeover by The Carlyle Group. The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:56 IST
London's FTSE 250 index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by Marks & Spencer and Softcat Plc following positive earnings updates, while Vectura Group topped the mid-cap index after agreeing a takeover by The Carlyle Group. The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 0.5%. Vectura Group surged 31.1% and was on track for its best day on record after the pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines agreed a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

Marks & Spencer added 5% after the retailer posted a full-year pretax profit before one-off items of 50.3 million pounds, versus analysts' average forecast of 43 million pounds. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2%, with specialty chemical maker Croda International climbing 2.6% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "sell".

Softcat added 4.3% as Jefferies raised its price target on the stock after the IT services and consulting firm said it continued to trade well during the third quarter.

