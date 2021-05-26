Europe regulator urges airlines to avoid Belarus over safety

Europe's aviation regulator on Wednesday urged airlines to avoid Belarus airspace for safety reasons, saying the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight had put into question the country's ability to provide safe air navigation.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it was advising EU airlines, as well as non-EU carriers flying to or from the bloc, to avoid the airspace except in emergencies.

