Coty names Andrew Stanleick as CEO of Kylie Jenner beauty brands

Cosmetics maker Coty Inc on Wednesday appointed Andrew Stanleick as the chief executive officer for the beauty brands business created by celebrity and influencer Kylie Jenner. Stanleick will also manage reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's business for Coty, the company said, to drive global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. He currently serves as executive vice president of the company's Americas region.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:12 IST
Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO for her beauty business, will remain closely involved in startegic partnerships between the brands and Coty as a board member, the company said.

He currently serves as executive vice president of the company's Americas region. Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO for her beauty business, will remain closely involved in startegic partnerships between the brands and Coty as a board member, the company said.

Stanleick joined Coty in September 2017, after nearly five years at U.S. luxury brand COACH and more than a decade at L'Oreal earlier. He will assume his new responsibilities in addition to his current role, Coty said. Last year, Coty bought 20% stake in Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW.

