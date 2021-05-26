Left Menu

China shares end at 3-month high as inflation concerns ease

China stocks notched their highest close in three months on Wednesday as easing inflation worries and a strong yuan lifted risk appetite, although profit-taking pressured agricultural and electric-vehicle firms. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.945% weaker. ** China's yuan extended gains to a near three-year high, helping ease the pressure from rising prices of imports, analysts said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:24 IST
China shares end at 3-month high as inflation concerns ease
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks notched their highest close in three months on Wednesday as easing inflation worries and a strong yuan lifted risk appetite, although profit-taking pressured agricultural and electric-vehicle firms. ** Rising for the third straight session, the Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.34% at 3,593.36, the highest closing level since February 25. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.04%. ** Leading gains, the real estate index rose 1.49% and the financial sector gained 0.52%. China Fortune Land Development Co advanced 4.3% while China Industrial Securities Co jumped by the daily limit of 10%.

** The agriculture sector and the subindex tracking new-energy vehicle firms both lost 0.6%. Battery maker EVE Energy Co slumped 4.1%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.945% weaker.

** China's yuan extended gains to a near three-year high, helping ease the pressure from rising prices of imports, analysts said. ** U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance on Tuesday, boosting sentiment in Asian markets.

** China's market regulator has begun an investigation into suspected anti-competitive practices by KE Holdings, the country's biggest housing broker whose top backer is Tencent Holdings, two people who know of the matter said. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.31%. ** At 0714 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3958 per U.S. dollar, 0.25% firmer than the previous close of 6.412.

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021