Lukashenko decries 'hybrid war' against Belarus amid outrage over plane diversion

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:28 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that outside forces were waging a 'hybrid war' against Belarus, the Belta news agency reported, as Minsk faced mounting outrage over the diversion of a passenger plane.

Airlines re-routed flights to avoid Belarus's airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe after a Ryanair jetliner was forced to divert to Minsk where a dissident journalist on board was arrested.

