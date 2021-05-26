Lukashenko decries 'hybrid war' against Belarus amid outrage over plane diversion
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that outside forces were waging a 'hybrid war' against Belarus, the Belta news agency reported, as Minsk faced mounting outrage over the diversion of a passenger plane.
Airlines re-routed flights to avoid Belarus's airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe after a Ryanair jetliner was forced to divert to Minsk where a dissident journalist on board was arrested.
