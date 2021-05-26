Left Menu

India's Royal Enfield to shut manufacturing plants for three days

Reuters | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:34 IST
Eicher Motors Ltd-owned Royal Enfield will shut its three south Indian manufacturing plants for three days to ensure safety amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to an internal note seen by Reuters and two sources.

Royal Enfield - an famous brand in India, the world's biggest motorbike market, will shut its three manufacturing plants from May 27 to May 29, the internal note to workers said.

All the three plants are located in and around Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state, often dubbed India's Detroit. Tamil Nadu has one of the highest coronavirus cases in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

