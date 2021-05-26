Left Menu

Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

PTI | Sweden | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby on Wednesday after its single-engine failed, officials said.

The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early afternoon, a police statement said.

The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger, and a 1-year-old boy were not injured, police said.

The pilot made a forced landing following a reported engine failure, said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, a crash investigator.

The plane appeared to land gently on the beach just above the waterline.

The plane was a recreational category aircraft and any safety investigation would be conducted by the Recreational Aviation Australia agency. An agency spokesperson was not available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

