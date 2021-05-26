COVID-19 crisis: Sembcorp Industries' India unit donates more than 400 oxygen concentrators

Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries' India unit has donated more than 400 medical oxygen concentrators to support the nation's fight with the world's worst outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Sembcorp, which has a portfolio of thermal and renewable power plants in India, donated the oxygen concentrators to KVN Foundation, a Bangalore-based non-profit organisation, the company said in a statement.

''These concentrators will take us a step closer to bridging the gap of essential medical oxygen. These oxygen concentrators will be made available free-of-cost to patients directly in their homes, by Bangalore-based NGO KVN Foundation, thereby helping reduce the burden on our healthcare system,'' it said.

India is currently the global epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure in the country. Though the number of daily new cases has come down from about 4 lakh in early May to just over 2 lakh, medicines and oxygen supplies remain stretched.

''This donation is part of ongoing efforts by Sembcorp in India to support the communities we serve, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since last year, Sembcorp has provided essential medical equipment, including tele-intensive care unit, ICU ventilators, haematology analysers, RT PCR system, antigen kits, ELISA (Enzymes Linked Immune Sorbent Assay) testing machines, face masks, sanitisers and food items,'' the statement said.

As preventive measures to create awareness, it also organised local community campaigns to emphasise social distancing, wearing masks and maintaining good hygiene practices.

Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) is a leading independent power producer (IPP) in India. SEIL owns 100 per cent of Sembcorp Green Infra Limited. It has a balanced portfolio of thermal and renewable energy assets totalling 4.8 GW capacity in operation and under construction.

SEIL is part of Singapore-listed Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), which has a balanced energy portfolio of over 12,700 MW, with more than 3,200 MW of renewable energy capacity comprising solar, wind and energy storage globally.

