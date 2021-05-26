Left Menu

Boehringer Ingelheim India launches single-shot poultry vaccine in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:13 IST
Biopharmaceutical firm Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has launched its single-shot poultry vaccine 'VAXXITEK HVT+IBD' in India.

The vaccine ensures life-long protection for all types of production chickens, namely broiler, layer and breeder, Boehringer Ingelheim India said in a statement.

The VAXXITEK HVT+IBD vaccine protects against two major immunosuppressive diseases -- Infectious Bursal Disease and Marek's Disease -- both of which are known to cause significant losses to poultry businesses, it added.

First launched in Brazil, the vaccine is now available in 100 countries worldwide, with over 130 billion birds vaccinated globally, the statement said.

''With the introduction of VAXXITEK HVT+IBD, we bring a simplified and effective solution to the Indian poultry market, while providing producers with the flexibility and expected protection against two avian diseases in one product,'' Boehringer Ingelheim India MD Vani Manja said.

As an innovative single-dose recombinant vaccine, it eliminates the need for any additional field vaccination, she added.

In India, the poultry vaccine market accounts for around USD 120 million, Boehringer Ingelheim India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

