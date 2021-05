BRIEF-Who Seeks More Data On Second Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Up For Approval - WSJ

Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* WHO SEEKS MORE DATA ON SECOND CHINESE COVID-19 VACCINE UP FOR APPROVAL - WSJ

* WHO HAS ASKED SINOVAC FOR DETAILS ON CORONAVAC’S SAFETY AND THE MANUFACTURING PROCESS BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER TO RECOMMEND IT FOR GLOBAL USE- WSJ Source text for Eikon: https://on.wsj.com/3fj26ci

