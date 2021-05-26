Left Menu

Jaguar I-PACE becomes Google Street View's first all-electric vehicle

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it has partnered with Google to integrate the all-electric I-PACE with air quality measuring sensors and Street View mapping technology.

ANI | Gaydon | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:44 IST
Jaguar I-PACE becomes Google Street View's first all-electric vehicle
JLR will collaborate with industry leaders to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday it has partnered with Google to integrate the all-electric I-PACE with air quality measuring sensors and Street View mapping technology. The I-PACE is first all-electric Google vehicle and will be used to measure street-by-street air quality in Dublin including nitrogen dioxide and carbon dioxide emissions, and fine particles (PM2.5). It will also help update Google Maps.

The Jaguar I-PACE, which offers zero tailpipe-emissions driving, has been equipped with specialised mobile air sensors developed by Aclima and launched in Dublin to capture data over the next 12 months. Google's scientific research partners will analyse the data and develop maps of street-level air pollution. JLR engineers worked to integrate Google Street View technology into the vehicle, including new roof mountings for the Street View camera, and new rear-window glass which allows for wiring and redesigned interior switchgear to incorporate Google Street View controls.

With a focus on air quality, the I-PACE offers cabin air ionisation and PM2.5 filtration to enhance occupant comfort and well-being. To realise its vision of net zero carbon business by 2039, JLR will collaborate with industry leaders to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practice in next-generation technology, data and software development.

Elena Allen, Project Manager for JLR's business development, said the integration of Google Street View technology with the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE is a perfect solution for measuring air quality. "Partnerships like this are one of the ways we can achieve our sustainability goals and make a positive impact on society," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021