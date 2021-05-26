Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Wednesday rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 1,257.90 per kg in the futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the June delivery gained Rs 6, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 1,257.90 per kg in a business turnover of 2,295 lots.

Advertisement

Rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)