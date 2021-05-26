Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 189.45 per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the June delivery gained 90 paise, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 189.45 per kg in a business turnover of 1,746 lots.

Advertisement

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)