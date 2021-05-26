Left Menu

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:55 IST
Aluminium prices rose 0.48 per cent to Rs 189.45 per kg in the futures trade on Wednesday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the June delivery gained 90 paise, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 189.45 per kg in a business turnover of 1,746 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

