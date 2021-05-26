Are Online Slots Safe? The Technology Behind Online Slots Revealed

There's really no denying the fact that online slots are among the most popular online casino game in the world. Even when you go to a traditional land-based casino, the first things that you would typically see are people who are sitting in front of slot machines, pulling lever after lever for hours on end. The world of online slots is a whole other animal. Consider the allure of being able to conveniently play online slots on your phone without having to leave your house or even change out of your loungewear.

Given that online slots are rising in popularity, it begs one to ask the question: are they even safe? It's a perfectly legitimate question to ask, especially since you're dealing with real money here. And we're probably all familiar with many stories of internet schemes that scam people out of their hard-earned cash. Is it possible for you to safely play your favorite slots games without having to worry about getting your credit card info stolen? Well, to answer this question, we'll have to take a look at the programming and the engine that powers these online slot platforms to begin with.

Safety and Tracking

There are essentially four components to an online platform's safety and tracking features that are designed to protect users and gamers from scams and fraudulent activity. The first has to do with SSL Certification. Any website that has an SSL Certification will likely have encryption features that are designed to protect the identity and details of users. You can tell that an online slots site has an SSL Certification if the website is preceded by an https at the start of the URL.

The other protector that you have is the user agreement. Typically, when any kind of transaction is done online, especially when it has to do with sensitive data, users are made to sign user agreements. If you're really concerned about your safety and privacy, it would be best for you to go through the user agreements of these sites thoroughly. Make sure that there isn't any sketchy language that could potentially put you in a bind. Remember that user agreements on websites are legally binding and can be used in a court of law.

Another way that you can make sure that an online slots site is safe is if you check for its registration. If an online casino is an officially registered commercial establishment, then it's easier for you to trust them. These online casinos are often under the scrutiny and oversight of various third-party entities that make sure that they're functioning properly and that they aren't scamming their clients out of anything. This covers everything from how the games are programmed to how transactions are executed.

Some casinos will even hire professional hackers for penetration testing to test out just how strong their sites' security protocols are. These casinos often advertise their penetration testing results to the public just to add some more peace of mind to any potential gamers.

RNGs

When it comes to the programming of these online slots, how can you be so sure that they aren't just going to rig the odds so that the results always come out in the casino's favor? This is where RNGs come in. RNGs or Random Number Generators are sophisticated pieces of code that power casino games online. They are programming algorithms that are essentially designed to mimic the probability of real-life gambling. In fact, these RNGs are so sophisticated that some people even say they pose fairer odds than real-life gambling.

Player Tracking

Online casinos claim to only use player tracking algorithms as a way to figure out what your gambling behavior is like so that they can better serve you. Think of it as their way of checking to see how you use their site so that they know how to improve the gaming experience as a whole for you.

