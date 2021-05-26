Manappuram Finance Q4 net profit jumps 17 pc to Rs 468 cr

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported a 17.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in the three months ended March 2021.

It had a net profit of Rs 398.20 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was lower compared to Rs 483.19 crore recorded in the 2020 December quarter.

During the latest March quarter, total consolidated income increased to Rs 1,630.25 crore from Rs 1,618.15 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's full-year net profit jumped 16.5 per cent to Rs 1,724.95 crore. The same stood at Rs 1,480.30 crore in 2019-20, according to a regulatory filing.

Last fiscal, total income grew 14.8 per cent to Rs 6,374.63 crore. It was at Rs 5,551.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-banking finance company said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of face value Rs 2.

Also, Madhu Mohan, General Manager, has been re-appointed as the Chief Risk officer (CRO) of the company for one year with effect from July 17, 2021.

Shares of the company Manappuram Finance closed marginally higher at Rs 160.30 apiece on BSE.

