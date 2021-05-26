TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Norwegian Air has been fighting for its survival after rising to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and a rare budget player in transatlantic air travel.

It emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out but with the pandemic still silencing much of the industry. Following are key dates in the company's 28-year history.

May 21: Announces it has raised 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($714 million) through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue. May 18: A court-ordered debt reconstruction plan becomes legally binding as no creditors file appeals against it.

April 14: Says it will aim to raise up to 6 billion crowns ($711 million), more than the 4.5 billion originally planned. April 12: Wins approval from creditors in Norway and an Oslo court for its planned debt restructuring.

March 26: Ireland's High Court approves restructuring scheme. March 18: Shareholders vote in favour of restructuring plan.

Jan. 21: Norway backs Norwegian Air's survival plan. Jan. 14: Announces end of transatlantic flights, 2,000 job losses. Seeks government help.

2020 Dec. 17: Shareholders endorse financial rescue plan.

Dec. 8: Oslo court grants additional creditor protection. Dec. 7: Ireland's High Court grants creditor protection to the airline's Irish subsidiaries.

Dec. 3: Proposes converting debt to equity, offloading planes and selling new shares. Nov. 10: Says cash crisis could force it to halt operations early in 2021.

Nov. 9: Norwegian government says it will not provide additional financial support. Aug. 28: Reports first-half losses of $610 million and says it needs to secure funding to see it through the pandemic. nL8N2FU0S0]

May 18: Completes cut-price share sale and wins bondholders' backing for a refinancing. March 24: Receives government cash injection of 300 million crowns.

March 16: Cancels 85% of flights and temporarily lays off 7,300 employees as the pandemic hits. 2019

Nov. 20: Appoints industry outsider Jacob Schram as CEO. Nov. 5: Raises 2.5 billion crowns with its third share sale in two years and a bond issue.

July 11: Co-founder Bjoern Kjos steps down as CEO. Jan. 24: British Airways owner IAG says it will sell its stake in the company, after trying to take it over.

2015 Oct. 22: Orders 19 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, more than quadrupling its long-haul fleet.

2013 May 30: Norwegian's first intercontinental flight departs from Oslo to New York.

2012 Jan. 25: Orders 122 planes from Boeing, 100 of which are 737 MAX 8 jets. Enters an agreement with Airbus about buying 100 A320neo jets. In total, the planes are worth 127 billion crowns.

2007 April 24: Buys FlyNordic from Finnair, becoming the biggest low-cost airline in Scandinavia.

2003 Dec. 18: Shares are listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

2002 Sept. 1: Rebrands as Norwegian and starts flying Boeing 737-300 planes.

1993 Jan. 22: Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) is founded and takes over regional airline services on Norway's West Coast, operating flights in cooperation with Norwegian airline Braathens. NAS initially operates a fleet of three leased Fokker 50.

