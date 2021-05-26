Left Menu

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Following are key dates in the company's 28-year history. May 21: Announces it has raised 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($714 million) through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue. Dec. 7: Ireland's High Court grants creditor protection to the airline's Irish subsidiaries. Dec. 3: Proposes converting debt to equity, offloading planes and selling new shares.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:08 IST
TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norwegian Air has been fighting for its survival after rising to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and a rare budget player in transatlantic air travel.

It emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out but with the pandemic still silencing much of the industry. Following are key dates in the company's 28-year history.

May 21: Announces it has raised 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($714 million) through the sale of perpetual bonds, new shares and a rights issue. May 18: A court-ordered debt reconstruction plan becomes legally binding as no creditors file appeals against it.

April 14: Says it will aim to raise up to 6 billion crowns ($711 million), more than the 4.5 billion originally planned. April 12: Wins approval from creditors in Norway and an Oslo court for its planned debt restructuring.

March 26: Ireland's High Court approves restructuring scheme. March 18: Shareholders vote in favour of restructuring plan.

Jan. 21: Norway backs Norwegian Air's survival plan. Jan. 14: Announces end of transatlantic flights, 2,000 job losses. Seeks government help.

2020 Dec. 17: Shareholders endorse financial rescue plan.

Dec. 8: Oslo court grants additional creditor protection. Dec. 7: Ireland's High Court grants creditor protection to the airline's Irish subsidiaries.

Dec. 3: Proposes converting debt to equity, offloading planes and selling new shares. Nov. 10: Says cash crisis could force it to halt operations early in 2021.

Nov. 9: Norwegian government says it will not provide additional financial support. Aug. 28: Reports first-half losses of $610 million and says it needs to secure funding to see it through the pandemic. nL8N2FU0S0]

May 18: Completes cut-price share sale and wins bondholders' backing for a refinancing. March 24: Receives government cash injection of 300 million crowns.

March 16: Cancels 85% of flights and temporarily lays off 7,300 employees as the pandemic hits. 2019

Nov. 20: Appoints industry outsider Jacob Schram as CEO. Nov. 5: Raises 2.5 billion crowns with its third share sale in two years and a bond issue.

July 11: Co-founder Bjoern Kjos steps down as CEO. Jan. 24: British Airways owner IAG says it will sell its stake in the company, after trying to take it over.

2015 Oct. 22: Orders 19 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, more than quadrupling its long-haul fleet.

2013 May 30: Norwegian's first intercontinental flight departs from Oslo to New York.

2012 Jan. 25: Orders 122 planes from Boeing, 100 of which are 737 MAX 8 jets. Enters an agreement with Airbus about buying 100 A320neo jets. In total, the planes are worth 127 billion crowns.

2007 April 24: Buys FlyNordic from Finnair, becoming the biggest low-cost airline in Scandinavia.

2003 Dec. 18: Shares are listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

2002 Sept. 1: Rebrands as Norwegian and starts flying Boeing 737-300 planes.

1993 Jan. 22: Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) is founded and takes over regional airline services on Norway's West Coast, operating flights in cooperation with Norwegian airline Braathens. NAS initially operates a fleet of three leased Fokker 50.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021