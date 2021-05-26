Expedite customs clearance of cylinders, pressure vehicles for medical oxygen: CBIC to field offices
The CBIC has asked field offices to give customs clearance to cylinders and pressure vehicles for storage and transportation of medical oxygen for COVID relief work without PESO certification.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had earlier this month eased norms under Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016, to fast track approvals for imported cylinders and pressure vessels for storage and transportation of medical oxygen amid rising COVID cases.
It said that the certification of Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) will not be mandatory before importing consignment of oxygen cylinders, and containers.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday issued instructions to Customs Principal Chief Commissioners asking them to sensitise the field officers about the changes in certification norms and ensure that customs clearance of such imports are expedited on arrival.
''Customs is requested to give necessary clearances without PESO approvals for such items received at the ports/ airports for COVID relief works,'' the CBIC instruction said.
India is battling the worst outbreak of COVID pandemic globally. The count of infections has crossed 2.71 crore since the virus surfaced in China more than a year ago and the death toll is more than 3.11 lakhs.
