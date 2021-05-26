Left Menu

Expedite customs clearance of cylinders, pressure vehicles for medical oxygen: CBIC to field offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:10 IST
Expedite customs clearance of cylinders, pressure vehicles for medical oxygen: CBIC to field offices
  • Country:
  • India

The CBIC has asked field offices to give customs clearance to cylinders and pressure vehicles for storage and transportation of medical oxygen for COVID relief work without PESO certification.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had earlier this month eased norms under Gas Cylinders Rules, 2016, to fast track approvals for imported cylinders and pressure vessels for storage and transportation of medical oxygen amid rising COVID cases.

It said that the certification of Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) will not be mandatory before importing consignment of oxygen cylinders, and containers.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday issued instructions to Customs Principal Chief Commissioners asking them to sensitise the field officers about the changes in certification norms and ensure that customs clearance of such imports are expedited on arrival.

''Customs is requested to give necessary clearances without PESO approvals for such items received at the ports/ airports for COVID relief works,'' the CBIC instruction said.

India is battling the worst outbreak of COVID pandemic globally. The count of infections has crossed 2.71 crore since the virus surfaced in China more than a year ago and the death toll is more than 3.11 lakhs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021