NTPC Bongaigaon starts COVID Care Center

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said a COVID Care centre has been made operational at NTPC Bongaigaon, in Assam.

Continuing its effort against COVID, NTPC Bongaigaon Medical Cell on Wednesday made the NTPC Bongaigaon COVID Care centre operational in association with Apollo Telehealth Services, a power ministry statement said.

It was inaugurated by Subrata Mandal, CGM, NTPC on May 25, 2021.

The COVID care centre is equipped with 10 COVID beds, each equipped with a multipara monitor for continuous monitoring of temperature, SPO2, heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate.

One e-ICU which is equipped with invasive ventilators, multi-channel bedside monitor, webcam and LED television connected to Apollo, Chennai for real-time monitoring of critically ill patients are also being installed in the centre.

Besides, 2 BiPAP machines for non-invasive ventilation, seven oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for oxygen support, point-of-care diagnostics for assessment of d-dimer, troponin, CRP, ABG and ECG, two cart on wheels for easy accessibility of emergency medicines and equipment such as pulse oximeter, IR thermometers etc. makes the centre well equipped to deal with any kind of exigency.

Moreover, two kiosks for sample collection, six doctors and 10 nurses will be providing round the clock services to the patients, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

