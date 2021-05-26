PayPal to support common services centres for COVID relief efforts

Fintech major PayPal on Wednesday said it will help CSC (Common Services Centres) Academy in setting up PSA oxygen plants in four states, and support efforts to provide services like antigen testing and registration for vaccination.

''PayPal will support the CSC Academy - CSR wing of CSC - in setting up PSA oxygen plants in five hospitals in four states – one each in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (TN) and Jaunpur (UP) and two in Patna (Bihar).

“These plants will be fully automated, designed to work unattended with minimum start-up time to generate oxygen with the desired purity within minutes,'' a statement said.

PayPal will also sponsor mobile vans that will work towards creating awareness and provide services like antigen testing, registration for vaccination, basic COVID medicine kits and essential provisions in Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, it added.

The village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) of CSCs will manage these vans and help those without a smartphone to register for vaccination. They will also provide antigen testing and basic COVID-19 care medicine kits. The vans will also be equipped with oxygen cylinders to be used in emergency and give citizens access to telemedicine consultation with doctors through CSC, the statement said.

Besides, the vans will be equipped with a cash withdrawal facility through DigiPay and supply essential provisions to citizens through CSC Grameen eStore at their doorstep, it added.

PayPal will also support CSC Academy in training 50,000 VLEs, including 40,000 women VLEs, as 'Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) Ambassadors' to raise awareness about preventive measures against COVID-19.

''We have been working closely with MeitY and CSC on several initiatives over the years. We have now extended this partnership to promote COVID appropriate behaviour, availability of medical facilities and expansion of the vaccination drive across tier-II cities,'' PayPal India Director (Corporate Affairs) Nath Parameshwaran said.

This partnership will assist citizens with no access to smartphones to register and avail the vaccine through CSC's VLE network and that vaccination expansion will play a critical role in helping India fight the pandemic, he added.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, CEO of CSC SPV, said the need of the hour is to provide appropriate and validated information about COVID prevention and management in rural and semi-urban India as the second wave of the pandemic is hitting these areas. ''Through this initiative, we will be able to address this information gap, while providing access to services and medical needs that have been disrupted by the pandemic,” he added.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections, several organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts to tackle the shortage of medical oxygen, beds, and other resources.

Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 20 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of ride-hailing platform Ola, tweeted that the company has vaccinated 50 per cent of its employees through a drive started last week. ''We're providing free and accessible vaccination to all employees and their family members. Vaccination is key to beating the virus and I encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as possible,'' he said in his tweet.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) said it has started a vaccination drive for employees on Wednesday at its Pune - Hinjewadi campus and will be extended to other facilities across the country (Powai, Mahape, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi/NCR). LTI has partnered with healthcare service providers, including Jehangir Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Reliance Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, and Sarvodya Hospital to support this initiative, a statement said.

''Vaccines are the modern-day miracle and over the next few weeks, we would be vaccinating thousands of our employees and their loved ones across several cities. We have and will continue to fight the pandemic with our grit and resilience,” Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director of LTI, said.

The company has also set up a dedicated in-house quarantine facility at its STPI Campus in Bengaluru and isolation centres in Mumbai and Bangalore. All these centres are equipped with 24/7 nursing service, doctor and medication facilities. Flipkart group company Myntra said over 33,000 customers from various cities have contributed more than 26 million Insider points (loyalty points), which has helped in adding 1.5 lakh kilograms of oxygen and facilitating medical care facilities at over 11,000 homes.

Edutech startup Bada Business said it had recently set up a two-day vaccination camp for its employees and their families in partnership with Fortis Healthcare. ''So far, over 300 people have been administered the first dose of Covaxin. All employees, ranging from full-time to contract as well as interns, are covered in the drive. The second dose of the vaccine will be rolled out by the third week of June,'' it said in a statement.

In the coming days, the company aims to cover over 1,800 people across all of its offices.

Bada Business has also launched a fundraiser campaign #IamOxygenMan in association with Vivek Oberoi, the Kailash Kher Foundation and ISKCON foundation.

