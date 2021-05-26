Left Menu

Berger Paints Q4 profit more than doubles to Rs 209 cr

It had reported a net profit of Rs 103.18 crore for the year-ago period.Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was higher at Rs 2,026.09 crore as against Rs 1,354.84 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.The companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share for 2020-21, subject to approval of shareholders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 16:42 IST
Berger Paints India on Wednesday reported more than doubling of consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of higher revenue from operations. It had reported a net profit of Rs 103.18 crore for the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review was higher at Rs 2,026.09 crore as against Rs 1,354.84 crore in the year-ago period, Berger Paints said in a BSE filing.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share for 2020-21, subject to approval of shareholders. Shares of Berger Paints India settled 1.66 per cent higher at Rs 833.20 apiece on BSE.

