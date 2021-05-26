Left Menu

Swiss gov't says unaware of any bomb threat that forced jet to land in Belarus

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:02 IST
The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has no knowledge of any bomb threat that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said forced a Ryanair passenger jet to land in his country, leading to a 26-year-old dissident journalist's arrest.

"The Swiss authorities have no knowledge of a bomb threat on the Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Therefore, there have been no announcements from the Swiss authorities to the Belarusian authorities on this matter."

Lukashenko had said earlier the bomb threat that forced the airliner down had come from Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

