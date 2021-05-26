Swiss gov't says unaware of any bomb threat that forced jet to land in Belarus
- Country:
- United States
The Swiss government said on Wednesday it has no knowledge of any bomb threat that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said forced a Ryanair passenger jet to land in his country, leading to a 26-year-old dissident journalist's arrest.
"The Swiss authorities have no knowledge of a bomb threat on the Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Therefore, there have been no announcements from the Swiss authorities to the Belarusian authorities on this matter."
Lukashenko had said earlier the bomb threat that forced the airliner down had come from Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Ryanair
- Switzerland
- Belarusian
- Swiss
- Lukashenko
ALSO READ
India, Switzerland for coordinated action on clean, resilient post-COVID world
COVID-19: Flights carrying medical supplies from Switzerland, Netherlands land in India
EU court backs Ryanair challenge to KLM, TAP state aid
Rare wins for Ryanair in EU court ruling on aid for KLM, TAP
Ryanair gets rare wins in EU court over state aid for KLM, TAP