Left Menu

Bahrain to close shopping malls for two w-eeks to contain pandemic

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:07 IST
Bahrain to close shopping malls for two w-eeks to contain pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bahrain will close shopping malls, restaurants, and coffee shops for two weeks starting from Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state TV reported.

Beauty salons, spas, and barbershops will also close and no event or conference should be held during this period, it said, citing the national committee to combat the pandemic.

Also Read: Bahrain restricts access for unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases spike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021