Bahrain to close shopping malls for two w-eeks to contain pandemic

Bahrain will close shopping malls, restaurants, and coffee shops for two weeks starting from Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state TV reported.

Beauty salons, spas, and barbershops will also close and no event or conference should be held during this period, it said, citing the national committee to combat the pandemic.

