Left Menu

Clensta raises Rs 5 cr from N+1 Capital

Commenting on the fund raise, Clensta International CEO Founder, Puneet Gupta said the company already has presence with over 500 hospitals and more than 25,000 retail outlets, including pharmacies and is now looking to penetrate through direct to consumer channels as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:11 IST
Clensta raises Rs 5 cr from N+1 Capital
  • Country:
  • India

Clensta, a startup in personal care and home care space backed by IIT Delhi, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 5 crore from N+1 Capital.

The fund will be utilised for scaling up upcoming products for homecare category, Clensta said in a statement.

The company recently entered into a strategic tie-up with pharma firm Cipla for its first commercialised products 'Waterless Bodybath and Waterless Shampoo', it added. Commenting on the fund raise, Clensta International CEO & Founder, Puneet Gupta said the company already has presence with over 500 hospitals and more than 25,000 retail outlets, including pharmacies and is now looking to penetrate through direct to consumer channels as well. ''This debt fund helps us grow further and reach out to consumers at a faster pace. Also (it) provides us the opportunity to expand offline as well as online (and) cover all important aspects of sales channel,'' he added. N+1 Capital said Clensta is focused to exceed core financial goals; organic sales growth, earnings per share growth and adjusted free cash flow productivity, while improving market share and generating leadership levels of shareholder value creation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021