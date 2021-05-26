Share India Securities Q4 PAT jumps 2-fold to Rs 35.82 cr

Tech-based financial service provider Share India Securities Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 35.82 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

It had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 16.73 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The company's revenues from operations rose to Rs 194.35 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 89.54 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

For the entire 2020-21, the company's posted a PAT of Rs 80.75 crore, an increase of 98 per cent from the preceding fiscal. Its revenues from operations too climbed 98 per cent to Rs 453.81 crore in 2020-21.

''We had a memorable year whereby our revenue and profits grew by 100 per cent compared to the previous year. We are well placed for future consolidation in the industry and maintain market leadership.

''We are optimistic to achieve 35 per cent CAGR in revenue for next three years. Our focus will continue to be on technology, including artificial intelligence. We are now known as full-fledge fintech financial service provider,'' SISL Managing Director Kamlesh Vadilal Shah said. Shares of the company settled at Rs 501.8 on the BSE, up 5.42 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)