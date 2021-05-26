Slovak government approves uuse of Russian Sputnik V vaccine -news agency
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:50 IST
The Slovak government will allow inoculations with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by June 7, Slovak news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.
Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V in March, but has not started vaccinations due to political rows about using the vaccine, which has not been registered by the European Union's EMA drug regulator.
