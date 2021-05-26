Slovak government approves uuse of Russian Sputnik V vaccine -news agency

The Slovak government will allow inoculations with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine by June 7, Slovak news agency TASR reported on Wednesday.

Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V in March, but has not started vaccinations due to political rows about using the vaccine, which has not been registered by the European Union's EMA drug regulator.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)