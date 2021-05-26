Left Menu

$414 billion in profits can be gained by using cloud for business growth: Infosys

Blue-chip software major Infosys says six regions worldwide can add up to 414 billion dollars in net new profits annually for businesses through effective cloud adoption.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-05-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 17:58 IST
$414 billion in profits can be gained by using cloud for business growth: Infosys
Growth and profitability can be correlated to superior enterprise cloud adoption and orchestration. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Blue-chip software major Infosys says six regions worldwide can add up to 414 billion dollars in net new profits annually for businesses through effective cloud adoption. Its Cloud Radar 2021 survey was conducted by Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI) with over 2,500 respondents from companies across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

It covered a range of business performance goals related to cloud and found specific links to competencies like speed to market and capabilities. A strong profit link was identified when using cloud to rapidly bring new solutions and services to market. These investments provide a foundation to leverage artificial intelligence and automation, and build cloud-based new sources of revenue.

Specifically, these benefits are derived from business' ability to accelerate time-to-market, enhance business capabilities and build a competitive edge. The study found that highest performing businesses had annual profits growth that correlated with using cloud in six ways: speed up how they develop and launch new solutions, add new functions to software in use, expand processing capacity, foster collaboration, unlock value from data via AI and discover new revenue sources.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar said effectively leveraging cloud is a transformational pillar in digital journeys. Where early cloud was a tool for allowing companies to rapidly scale, modern cloud allows companies to rapidly innovate. "Today's cloud creates a network effect across processes, data, content, experience and more. This network effect keeps enterprises relevant in a rapidly changing new digital age," he said.

The findings from the Infosys Cloud Radar 2021 comprehensively show that growth and profitability can be correlated to superior enterprise cloud adoption and orchestration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021