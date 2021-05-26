Left Menu

Air passenger numbers will be 52% lower in 2021 than pre-pandemic level - IATA

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:07 IST
Global airline industry body IATA is forecasting that total air passenger numbers in 2021 will be 52% lower than they were in 2019, slightly reducing its forecast from January, as pandemic restrictions continue to hinder travel.

In 2022, passenger numbers will recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels IATA chief economist Brian Pearce forecast on Wednesday.

