Air passenger numbers will be 52% lower in 2021 than pre-pandemic level - IATA

Global airline industry body IATA is forecasting that total air passenger numbers in 2021 will be 52% lower than they were in 2019, slightly reducing its forecast from January, as pandemic restrictions continue to hinder travel.

In 2022, passenger numbers will recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels IATA chief economist Brian Pearce forecast on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Also Read: Accepting vaccinated passengers should be global best practice: IATA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)