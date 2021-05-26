Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:08 IST
Pfizer Ltd Q4 net profit declines 2 pc at Rs 100.55 cr
Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.38 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 100.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 534.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 502.01 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the net profit of the company was Rs 497.61 crore as against Rs 509.13 crore in the previous fiscal, the filing said.

Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 2,238.55 crore. It was Rs 2,151.65 crore in 2019-20.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a normal dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each and a special dividend of Rs 5 per share, aggregating to a total dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd ended at Rs 5,266.15 per scrip on BSE, up 0.28 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

