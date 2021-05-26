Left Menu

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:12 IST
IIM Sambalpur achieves 100pc placement for sixth batch MBA students
IIM Sambalpur on Wednesday said it achieved 100 per cent placement for students of the sixth batch of its flagship MBA programme with a multi-fold increase in the number of recruiters across sectors, despite the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

More than 110 companies participated in the on-campus summer internship placement process for 157 students, according to a statement issued by the institute.

''IIM Sambalpur is proud to announce the successful completion of 100 per cent summer placements for the sixth batch (2020-22) of its flagship MBA programme,'' it said.

This year also saw a sharp increase in the number of companies in the automobile, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors, which visited the campus, it said.

''IIM Sambalpur has yet again bettered its previous records and will continuously strive to exceed expectations of all its stakeholders,'' institute director Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

''Despite the current market dynamics, our students have secured offers from various companies with their hard work and dedication,'' he added.

