PGCIL continues to offer COVID care to employees, family

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:16 IST
PGCIL continues to offer COVID care to employees, family
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Wednesday said it has continued its COVID-19 care initiatives, including treatment help to its employees and their family members, amid the pandemic.

PGCIL, under the Ministry of Power, provided all the necessary help for the treatment of its employees along with their dependents across the country who were infected with COVID-19, the power ministry said in a statement.

The company has also sensitised people about COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the statement added.

PGCIL's northern region-II organised five vaccination drives for its employees (including contractual workers and superannuated employees) and their family members at various sub-stations including Jalandhar, Moga, Hamirpur and Wagoora.

A vaccination drive was also conducted for about 100 contract workers at RHQ Jammu, it added.

Thirty-five COVID-19 care facility beds with oxygen support have been set up. An isolation centre with 24x7 nurse care facility and an immunologist is available for round-the-clock consultation and personal visit to employees and dependents.

