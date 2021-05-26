Left Menu

Banks sanction over Rs 15 lakh crore under Mudra Yojana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:27 IST
Banks sanction over Rs 15 lakh crore under Mudra Yojana
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry on Wednesday said banks and financial institutions have sanctioned about Rs 15 lakh crore to over 28 crore beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme in the last six years.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, to promote entrepreneurship.

As of March 26, 2021, loans sanctioned by member lending institutions amounting to Rs 15.10 lakh crore to 28.81 crore beneficiary, the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Under the scheme, collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh in three categories - namely Shishu, Kishore and Tarun for income-generating activities in manufacturing, trading and services sectors and activities allied to agriculture are provided, it said.

Last year, the government decided to provide 2 per cent interest subvention to borrowers under the 'Shishu' category of the flagship PMMY as part of the stimulus package or Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package announced in May to help small businesses tide over difficulties created by the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

Under the Shishu category, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are given to beneficiaries. The scheme was extended to loans that were outstanding as of March 31, 2020, and not in the non-performing asset (NPA) category.

At the end of March 2020, about 9.37 crore loan accounts under the Shishu category of PMMY with a total loan amount of about Rs 1.62 Lakh crore were outstanding. For borrowers, who have been allowed a moratorium, as permitted by the RBI under the 'COVID 19 Regulatory Package', the scheme commenced post completion of the moratorium period till a period of 12 months (from September 01, 2020, till August 31, 2021).

For other borrowers, the scheme commenced with effect from June 1, 2020, till May 31, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021