BRIEF-BMO Manually Adjudicating More Mortgages In Areas With Rapid House Price Appreciation - Conf Call

Bank of Montreal: * BMO’S IMPAIRED LOAN LOSSES EXPECTED TO NORMALIZE, AVERAGE LOW 20S BASIS POINTS IN FISCAL 2022- CONF CALL

* BMO LOAN PIPELINES BACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS BUT COMMERCIAL LOAN DEMAND STILL SUBDUED; EXPECT MODEST GROWTH FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2021- CONF CALL * BMO EXPECTS REDUCTIONS IN PERFORMING LOAN LOSS ALLOWANCE LEVEL OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE PRE-COVID LEVELS- CONF CALL

* BMO EXECS SEE SOME MODERATION IN MORTGAGE GROWTH FROM RECENT CHANGES TO STRESS TEST BUT STILL EXPECT 'FAIRLY ROBUST' MORTGAGE MARKET- CONF CALL * BMO MANUALLY ADJUDICATING MORE MORTGAGES IN AREAS WITH RAPID HOUSE PRICE APPRECIATION, BUT ULTIMATELY CONSIDER BORROWERS' ABILITY TO PAY, NOT HOUSE PRICES- CONF CALL

* BMO STRESS TESTING BROADER LOAN PORTFOLIOS AGAINST HIGHER INTEREST RATES ALONGSIDE INDIVIDUAL BORROWERS- CONF CALL Further company coverage:

