Air Works ties up with Objectify Tech to offer 3D printing services to aerospace, defence companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:44 IST
Aviation services provider Air Works said on Wednesday it has collaborated with Objectify Technologies to offer 3D printing services to companies operating in aerospace and defence sector.

In this collaboration, Air Works will manage regulatory compliances for civil and defence segments and Objectify Technologies will contribute with design and manufacturing capabilities, the statement noted.

''Compared to the traditional methods, which are both time-consuming and voluminous, 3D printing saves time, and money and suits the on-demand manufacturing,'' it explained.

The 3D printing uses a variety of complex, new generation compounds and polymers with special characteristics to offer extensive customisation in product design, which includes printing and production of parts and sub-parts and even entire assemblies.

Air Works is India's biggest independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider to aviation industry. Objectify is a Delhi-based company that counts the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and Pratt and Whiney as some of its clients.

