V-Guard's net profit doubles to Rs 68.38 cr in Mar quarter

Electrical appliances maker V-Guard Industries on Wednesday reported doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 68.38 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.23 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous financial year, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 58.04 per cent to Rs 855.19 crore, compared with Rs 541.13 crore in the year-ago period.

V-Guard Industries Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly said, ''The business performance has been strong in the fourth quarter, continuing on the growth momentum witnessed in the third quarter. We have been able to achieve a broad-based growth across all our segments, including emerging ones.'' The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 759.36 crore, a jump of 50.7 per cent as against Rs 503.90 crore a year ago.

For the full financial year 2020-21, V-Guard reported a net profit Rs 201.89 crore, growth of 7.24 per cent as compared with Rs 188.25 crore in 2019-20.

Its revenue from operations rose 8.72 per cent to Rs 2,721.23 crore in 2020-21. It was Rs 2,502.94 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the Kochi-based company said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of 120 per cent, which is Rs 1.20 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2020-21.

On the outlook, Chittilappilly said the country has been hit by a more severe second wave of COVID-19 and as most parts of the country are under lockdown, there will be a significant impact on consumer demand during the current quarter.

''We are confident that our business will come back strongly once the lockdowns are lifted,'' he said.

Shares of V-Guard Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 249.90 on the BSE, up 4.45 per cent as compared with the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)