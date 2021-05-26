Left Menu

CM announces relief for fishermen during ban on fishing

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:49 IST
CM announces relief for fishermen during ban on fishing
  • India

Puducherry May 26 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy announced on Wednesday that each of the 15,983 families of fishermen in the Union Territory would be given Rs 5,500 as cash relief as the fishermen were jobless during the current ban on fishing.

The administration would incur an expenditure of Rs 8.79 crore towards disbursement of the relief through the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, a press release said here.

The ban on fishing was enforced for 61 days from April 15 to June 14 in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions while the ban would be in force in Mahe region from June 1 to July 31, official sources said.

The relief is meant to mitigate the sufferings of fishermen during the ban period and also to relieve them of hardships caused by the current pandemic situation in the Union Territory.

