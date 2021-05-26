Left Menu

Autorickshaw driver injured in road accident in southwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:52 IST
A 37-year-old autorickshaw driver was injured after his vehicle collided with a car in southwest Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The autorickshaw driver, identified as Deen Dayal, was taken to Safdarjung hospital by the 42-year-old car driver Jagmohan, who was on his way to a medical store near AIIMS to buy medicines for his ailing mother, they said.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm at T-point on Church Road and Africa Avenue traffic signal, police said, adding the red light was not working and both the drivers tried to cross the road first.

The autorickshaw was coming from Bhikaji and took right turn towards Church Road while the car driver was coming from Munirka side, police said.

''Statement of the injured driver will be taken after he is declared fit by doctors. As of now, he seems stable and further action will be taken as per statement,'' a senior police officer said.

Jagmohan, a resident of Vasant Kunj, works as a marketing manager in a private company, police said.

Preliminary enquiry suggested that he was going to buy medicines for his asthmatic mother, who is undergoing treatment at Ganga Ram Hospital, from a medical store opposite AIIMS and was carrying a prescription of the doctor, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

