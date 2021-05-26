Left Menu

Norwegian Air's CEO eyes rise in bookings ahead of European summer

More customers are booking flights with Norwegian Air for the upcoming summer season in Europe, although pandemic restrictions still weigh on demand, the carrier's CEO told Reuters.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:56 IST
Norwegian Air's CEO eyes rise in bookings ahead of European summer
  • Country:
  • Norway

More customers are booking flights with Norwegian Air for the upcoming summer season in Europe, although pandemic restrictions still weigh on demand, the carrier's CEO told Reuters. Norwegian on Wednesday emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection, ready to compete for customers in its native Norway and on traditional holiday routes to destinations in southern Europe.

"There is a clear rising trend, it won't be the kind of summer we had in 2019, but it is a rising trend," Chief Executive Jacob Schram told Reuters at the company's headquarters on the outskirts of Oslo. "The most important thing will be how governments choose to open up society. The demand is there, we can see that on the bookings, people are aching to travel," Schram said.

Allowing travellers to reschedule journeys is a key measure to help regain confidence, he added. "I think all airlines are looking at how they can reassure the customers in relation to giving greater flexibility," Schram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021