Swiss cabinet ditches stalled treaty with EU

The Swiss government decided on Wednesday to ditch a stalled treaty with the European Union amid stiff domestic opposition to a pact that would have simplified and strengthened ties with the country's biggest trading partner. This brings the negotiations on the draft of the InstA (treaty) to a close." EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements that will remain in effect.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 26-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 19:16 IST
The Swiss government decided on Wednesday to ditch a stalled treaty with the European Union amid stiff domestic opposition to a pact that would have simplified and strengthened ties with the country's biggest trading partner. The government "concluded that there remain substantial differences between Switzerland and the EU on key aspects of the agreement. The conditions are thus not met for the signing of the agreement," it said after a cabinet meeting to plot the way forward in the long-running impasse with Brussels.

"The Federal Council (government) today took the decision not to sign the agreement, and communicated this decision to the EU. This brings the negotiations on the draft of the InstA (treaty) to a close." EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements that will remain in effect. Failure to strike a treaty deal, however, blocks any new Swiss access to the single market, such as an electricity union, and the current accords will also erode over time.

